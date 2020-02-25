Priyanka Chopra's Deep V-neck Grammys Look Inspires Bhumi Pednekar And Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra made a jaw-dropping red carpet appearance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in a sparkling white Ralph and Russo gown. The pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the Grammys created a buzz among the fans. Priyanka Chopra went for a deep plunging v-neck that went down till the navel. And now, it seems that other Bollywood celebrities are taking fashion cues from Priyanka Chopra and the deep v-neck has now become a hot new trend in the fashion industry.

Recently, Bollywood divas like Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others were seen going bold and stylish stepping out in deep plunging neckline ensembles. Let's have a look at the new fashion trend and how these fashion divas styled them.

Priyanka Chopra:

Starting with the one who started the trend, Priyanka Chopra sported the deep v-neck gown at the Grammys 2020. Priyanka Chopra wore an embellished long train sparkling white Ralph and Russo gown. She kept her hairdo and makeup minimal and simple. Priyanka completed her look with elegant and delicate diamond drop earrings.

Bhumi Pednekar:

Bhumi Pednekar recently posted her pictures from a magazine photoshoot. Bhumi was seen sporting a blush pink ensemble with a deep plunging neckline that went down till her ribs. Bhumi Pednekar's outfit had structured shoulders and a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with wet hair and nude makeup.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika opted for an all-black ensemble with a deep plunging neckline. Deepika's all-black outfit had a structured neckline. Deepika's deep v-neckline went down just a little above her waistline. Deepika opted for puffy detached sleeves to complete her look. She opted for dramatic eye makeup with nude lips and gelled-back hairdo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena walked the ramp for Amit Aggrawal in a heavily embellished emerald green gown. The gown had deep sweetheart neckline with deep v-cutout that went down till her ribs. The outfit also featured a long train. Kareena kept her look simple with a pulled-back sleek ponytail and nude makeup.

