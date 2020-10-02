Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Rare Photo Of Dharmendra Will Remind Fans Of His Family Legacy

One of Bollywood's most iconic families, the Deols, are a perfect example of the phrase ‘Like father, like son’ as the family has officially welcomed its third generation into Hindi cinema. The Deol clan has cast a long and enticing spell over their loyal fans for more than sixty years now. From Sunny to Bobby and now the former's son, Karan Deol too has ventured into Bollywood. Movie-goers would know that it all began with the legendary Dharmendra, who with his unprecedented roles ruled Bollywood for a long time. Now, a rare and unseen picture of the Deol clan has surfaced online that will surely leave fans awestruck. Take a look:

Unseen picture of the Deol Clan

Recently, a photo went viral on the internet which features the 84-year-old paterfamilias sitting alongside his young son Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Even Dharmendra’s father Kewal Kishan Singh Deol can be seen seated in the background. The entire Deol family is having a gala time with producer Sher Jeng Sing Punchee as they strike pose for the camera.

While Dharmendra has donned a white casual ensemble, his both Yamla Pagal Deewana co-stars and sons Bobby and Sunny can be seen donning printed shirts paired with denim jeans. This flashback photo is rare and has created quite a stir amongst the Deol fans.

Fan reactions:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, all the ardent fans thanked the fan account for posting the photo. While some dropped smileys, other inquisitive fans wanted to know the year in which the picture was clicked. One of the users also found Bobby to be looking ‘very cute’. Here’s a glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

The Deol History

Just like many others, even Dharmendra entered the tinsel-town as a young aspirant, with dreams in his eyes. He made his debut with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and ever since then, there was no turning back for him. In his stellar career, he has delivered several hits films like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Dharam Veer and more. His great legacy was the carried forward by his sons Sunny, Bobby and daughter Esha Deol. Now, even Sunny’s son Karan has joined the fray.

