Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ananya Panday Is A Spitting Image Of Mom Bhavna Panday, See Here

Ananya Panday has made a name for herself in Bollywood since her debut. She already had two movie releases, Student of The Year and Pati Patni Aur Woh and has an upcoming movie, Khaali Peeli. Talking about her personal life, she also seems very close to her family. In a recent viral image, Ananya Panday looks like the spitting image of her mother. Here's what this is about.

Unseen photo of Ananya Panday and Bhavna Pandey prove they are the spitting image of each other

Recently a photo went viral which proves that Ananya Panday is the spitting image of her. The image shared by the Instagram page indian_celebrities_club shows Bhavna Pandey from her younger days a picture of Ananya from now. Take a look:

Also Read: How And Where To Watch Ishaan Khattar And Ananya Panday Starrer 'Khaali Peeli'?

More about Bhavna Pandey

For the unversed, Bhavna Pandey is an Indian costume designer and social media celebrity. She hails from Mumbai but secured her college degree from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. She worked as an air hostess for some time before meeting Chunky Pandey. The two dated for a few years before tieing the know in 1998. She has two daughters with the Housefull actor, Ananya and Rysa.

Soo after their marriage, Chunky Pandey and Bhavna Pandey opened a chain of restaurants. Later in 2018, Bhavna launched a brand called LoveGen in collaboration with Nandita Mahtani and Dolly Sidhwani. She had Chunky also own a company together known as Bollywood Electric which organises stage shows across the country.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Shares Throwback Photo From First Look Test For 'Khaali Peeli'

Ananya Panday's upcoming movies

In other news, Ananya Panday is currently busy with her upcoming release Khali Peeli. The movie is slated to release on October 2. It also stars Ishaan Katter in the lead role besides her and has been helmed by Maqbool Khan. It tells the love story of an escaped convict guilty of a half murder and a dancer who runs away with the money and jewellery of her customers.

Other than Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday has a few other movies in her kitty at various stages of production. She has an untitled Shakun Batra film which also casts Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and yet another untitled film with Vijay Deverakonda and helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The release date of either of the movies is yet to be announced.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Shares 'Khaali Peeli' Stills, Slays In Red Sharara At Mehendi Ceremony

Also Read: Ananya Panday Shares Sneak Peek Of Her Morning 'Anjaneyasana' Yoga Routine

Also Read: Ananya Panday Talks About 'light That Shines From Within' By Flaunting Radium Outfit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.