Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Lata Mangeshkar’s Picture With Asha Bhosle Is Unmissable

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has ruled the music industry with her melodious voice, celebrates her birthday today. The singer is one of the most revered singers and turns 91 today. Many unseen pictures and videos of the singer have been going viral on social media on this special day. A throwback picture of the singer along with her sister and veteran singer, Asha Bhosle has been going viral on social media recently.

Lata Mangeshkar's throwback picture with Asha Bhosle

Talking about the picture, Lata can be seen playing Fugdi with her sister Asha. The beautiful monochrome picture has two donning traditional sarees. The click may take their die-hard fans on a trip down the memory lane. Take a look at the lovely picture of the sisters.

Lata Mangeshkar's throwback picture with family

Recently, one of Lata's pictures with her family had also been surfacing on social media. The picture is from the year 1979 and it sees the whole Mangeshkar family, mother Shudhamati in the center, the 5 siblings Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar, and Usha Mangeshkar and their kids. All the 5 siblings went on to follow the footsteps of their father, noted Bollywood musician Pt. Deenanath Mangeshkar. Take a look at the picture which was shared by a Twitter handle.

Talking about the songstress, Lata, who is also known as Queen of Melody, Voice of the Nation or Nightingale of India started her career in the year 1943 and is still a part of the industry, 78 years later. The Lag Ja Gale singer has given her voice to over 1000 songs and has sung in over 36 languages, mostly in Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, and Assamese. Mangeshkar also continues to be one of the most celebrated and respected playback singers of the country.

The Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai singer has won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, which is the highest civilian honour of India. Lata has also secured to her name the Officer of the Legion of Honour in the year 2007, which is the highest civilian honour in the country of France. The singer had also received Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards in 1969 and 1999 respectively.

The Didi Tera Devar singer, for her commendable contributions to music, has also secured 5 Maharashtra State Awards, 3 National Film Awards, and & Filmfare awards out of which one was the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993. She has also been acclaimed for her work in the Bengali film industry and has also secured to her name 15 of Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards.

Image Credit: Film History Pics Twitter

