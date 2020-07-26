Unseen Pic Of The Day: Basu Chatterjee's 'Chitchor' Cast's Candid Pic Is A Visual Delight

Lately, a rare and unseen black and white picture of the Chitchor star cast has been surfacing online remembering the man behind the masterpiece, Basu Chatterjee. The legendary filmmaker and screenwriter, who passed away on June 4, 2020, has been touted amongst the most successful directors of all times. His films majorly highlighted the journey of a common man in a heroic way in such a manner that the viewers were often left awestruck with his style of storytelling. Take a look at the picture-

BTS Unseen Picture of Basu Chatterjee's Chitchor's Cast

Basu Chatterjee, as a filmmaker, created some spellbinding films which managed not only to leave a mark on the viewers but also in the history of Indian Cinema. The celebrated director gave Bollywood some unforgettable films which are considered as cult classics. Like Piya Ka Ghar (1972), Rajnigandha (1974), Us-Paar (1974), Chitchor (1976), and Chameli Ki Shadi (1986). This monochrome picture is from the sets of Basu Chatterjee's iconic romantic drama Chitchor.

The film starred Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab, and Vijayendra Ghatge in lead roles. However, in this candid picture, one can see Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab along with veteran actors A. K. Hangal, and Dina Pathak. Both A,K Hangal and Dina played a couple in the popular drama film of the 70s era.

In this behind the scene picture, one can observe all the actors flashing a wide smile for the camera, dressed as their characters. Basu Chatterjee was a sought after name in the Entertainment world, known for his unique way of projecting a story. He made the common man look extraordinary with brilliance.

The story of this Basu Chatterjee film revolves around the twists and turns of a simple much-in-love couple played by Amol Palekar (Vinod) and Zarina Wahab (Geeta). Not many know but Sooraj Barjatya's Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is a modern adaptation of Basu Chatterjee and Amol Palekar's Chitchor. From songs, dialogues, stellar performances to spectacular direction, Chitchor was an Encylopedia of raw romance. A love triangle with a happy ending.

Apart from films, Basu Chatterjee was also highly lauded for his work on the small screen. His show Byomkesh Bakshi was a ground-breaking success. It was one of the most popular drama series in the early 1990s. Upon the demise of Basu Chatterjee, several artists from the Hindi Film Industry remembered the visionary filmmaker. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi to Amol Palekar amid many other famous personalities offered their condolences to the family.

