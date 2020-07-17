Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Frida Kahlo Looked Elegant In A Printed Saree; Check Out

Recently, an unseen picture of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo has been making rounds on the internet. The painter can be seen in a glam avatar posing with her friends with a unique twist. Seeing this picture, fans are sure to go gaga over it.

One of the Instagram users has shared this unseen picture of the painter on its handle. In the picture, one can notice Frida posing beside Nayantara Sahgal and Rita Dar and can be seen donning a saree. Frida can be seen sporting a white blouse and a printed saree.

She completed the look with a statement neckpiece and pearl earrings and opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo with bold makeup. Nayantara Sahgal and Rita Dar can also be seen sporting a saree and all dolled up with bold makeup. Check out the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on the post. The post garnered over several likes and positive comments. Netizens also went on to praise Frida for how stunning she looked in the saree.

One of the users wrote, “This photo made my day. absolutely beautiful”. While some could not believe that she actually wore a saree as another user commented, “Unbelievable”. Check out a few comments below.

Fans of Frida often go on to share a keep her legacy alive by sharing several pictures, videos, paintings, quotes and much more. July 13 marked the death anniversary and fans went on to share tributes to the late painter. They even penned sweet notes and messages praising her for her fine work. Her paintings have yet been known to man and was also considered as one of the finest painters in the world.

About Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo was a famous Mexican painter, known mostly for her self-portraits. Some of the most prominent themes her paintings explore include identity, colonial effect, and so on. Despite its style, she was often considered a fashion icon. She popularised floral patterns and wide headbands, and through her clothing sought to blur the boundaries between masculinity and femininity. Check out a few pictures of the painter.

