Basu Chatterjee's Films With Amitabh Bachchan, Amol Palekar & Other Prominent Actors

On Thursday, the Hindi film industry lost another gem. Screenwriter and filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away at the age of 90. It was reported that he died due to age-related health issues and his last rites were performed at Santacruz, Mumbai. Over the years, he worked on several films and series. He worked as a screenplay writer, dialogue writer, producer and has also directed several award-winning projects. Over the years, he has worked with several big stars too. Here is a list of stars that have worked with Basu Chatterjee.

Star who has worked with Basu Chatterjee

Basu Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood and he has made a couple of films with Basu Chatterjee. One of the most loved films of this duo was the 1979 drama Manzil. The duo have also collaborated in films like Piya Ka Ghar and Khatta Meetha.

Basu Chatterjee and Dharmendra

Dharmendra has worked on several films with Basu Chatterjee. One of the most loved films of this duo was the 1978 film Dillagi. In this film, Dharmendra was seen with Hema Malini and the film was loved by fans. Take a look at the trailer

Basu Chatterjee and Amol Palekar

This duo has made several films together. Some of the films they worked together are Jeena Yahan, Safed Jhooth, Apne Paraye, Chitchor and Rajnigandha. One of the most loved films of this duo is Chitchor. In the film, Amol Palaker was seen with Zarina Wahab. In this film, the lead hero's sisters arrange her wedding with a young engineer (Amol). But their father brings home the wrong man.

Basu Chatterjee and Ashok Kumar

Basu Chatterjee and Ashok Kumar have collaborated for several movies. Some of the films include Shaukeen, Khatta Meetha, Pasand Apni Apni, Tumhare Liye, and Safed Jhooth. One of the most loved films of Basu Chatterjee and Ashok Kumar is Khatta Meetha. This comedy film features several actors and they were loved by the fans. Shaukeen was one such film that was loved by fans back then and was also remade in 2014 under the title The Shaukeens. Take a look at the film here.

