Unseen Pic Of The Day: Esha Deol's Childhood Picture From The Newspaper Is Unmissable

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum actor Esha Deol took to Instagram on Friday, January 29, 2021, to share a major throwback picture of her that is truly unmissable. The actor shared the picture of her as a teenager that was in a newspaper. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details and how excited she was about the picture. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha Deol went on to share an unseen picture from her childhood where she looks truly unrecognisable. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen striking a candid pose. She can be seen wearing a dark colour polo shirt, and a similar colour skirt. One can notice the actor being clicked while she was playing a sport on the ground. The picture also saw a line that read, “the happening city”.

Along with the picture, the actor went on to pen a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Me all of 15 a sports enthusiast! during a match at Azad maidan . This was one of my first pictures as a teenager that was in a newspaper. #flashbackfriday #spots #fitnessmotivation”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they were stunned seeing this unseen pic. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to reveal how beautiful the actor looked in the post, while some said that these throwback pics bring such fond memories. One of the users wrote, “such a lovely picture”. While the other one wrote, “ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜brings back such lovely memories”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor very rarely goes on to share throwback pictures, videos and much more entertaining fans through her social media handle. The actor earlier shared a monochrome picture of her looking all glamorous. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption. Take a look.

