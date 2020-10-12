Esha Deol Marks Husband Bharat Takhtani's Birthday With A Sweet Post; Check Out

Esha Deol welcomed Bharat Takhtani’s birthday with a romantic post. The husband and wife can be seen shedding couple goals in the picture. Bharat Takhtani's birthday is today that is October 12, 2020. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were seen huddled in the picture that was shared by the latter. The actor also penned a sweet caption to accompany the picture. She was expressive about her love for hubby.

Esha Deol’s romantic wish for Bharat Takhtani on his birthday

Esha Deol shared a sweet memory on the day of Bharat Takhtani’s birthday. The two can be seen huddled together. Esha Deol looks lost in Bharat's embrace in the picture. The two are dressed in casual attires in summery looks. The picture is clicked in a serene setting; the sea setting can be seen in the background. Apart from that, the two look comfortable in the picture.

Check out Esha Deol’s post for hubby Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol shared the birthday wishes on Instagram. The former Dhoom actress accompanied the picture with a sweet caption. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my boyfriend, my husband and Radhya Miu’s Dada. I just love you! God bless you! @bharattakhtani3 stay happy & healthy always!” Esha Deol poured a great amount of love on her husband on the day.

Her 1.1 million and counting followers also showered birthday wishes for Bharat. Some of them commented and wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations... Happy Birthday, Dear Sir.” Some more fans wrote about how good they look in the comments section. Many poured heart-eyed emoticons on the picture.

Check out fan reactions on Esha Deol’s Instagram post for her Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol has often shared pictures of her family on Instagram. Apart from her business ventures, Esha often indulges in family activities. Esha Deol has also shared a few of her brand collaborations on her Instagram ID. She has been keeping her followers updated on her life and whereabouts through Instagram.

