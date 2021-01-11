Esha Deol's Hacked Instagram Handle Restored; Asks Fans To Be 'vigilant'

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum actor Esha Deol on Monday, January 11, 2021, went on to reveal that her Instagram handle has been restored hours after it was hacked. Along with the message, the actor also went on to share a happy post on her social media handle. On hearing the news, fans were very happy to know about the same and went on to flood the comment section with positive notes and messages.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha Deol went on to share a close-up picture of her where she can be seen looking all stunning. Along with the mini picture, the actor also penned a long note on the post. The note in the post read as, “My Instagram account is back!” She added, “Hi everyone, just wanted to update you all that my Instagram Account has been restored."

She added, “I take this opportunity to thank the support team at Instagram especially Sudhanshu who was extremely prompt and quick to take necessary actions”. The actor also went on to ask fans to be “vigilant” about anyone hacking their account”. She also said, “specifically don’t click on any links without verification ever”. She also thanked her followers for standing by her side. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Esha Deol shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post also went on to receive praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to reveal how glad they are after hearing the news, while some went on to pen some sweet wishes for Esha. One of the users wrote, “what a relief! Welcome back Esha ma’am”. While the other one wrote, “Good to see you back”. The post also received many happy emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from the post, the actor often goes on to share several pictures and videos from her professional and personal life. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a sweet picture with actor Salman Khan. In the picture, the duo can be seen giving a candid pose where they look truly unmissable. Take a look at the post below.

