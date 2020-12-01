Esha Deol 'preserves Feel' Of Babies' Impressions, Says It's 'beautiful For Every Parent'

On December 1, Bollywood actor Esha Deol took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her daughter's impressions. She added a note of thanks to Bhavna Jasra, the owner of First Impressions India, a company dedicated to the curation of casting hands and feet for babies. The child's hands and feet castings were curated by Bhavna Jasra, the artist who crafted the gilded castings. Fans congratulated the actor on her dedication to motherhood and appreciated Bhavna for her work through encouraging comments. Like most of Esha Deol's photos, this one also contained a message of motherhood from the actor.

Esha Deol shares glimpse of daughter's impressions

The actor shared her feelings on motherhood in the post, and wrote, "Preserving the feel of our babies tiny hands and feet is something beautiful for every parent to do and look back to as the babies grow up!". She also extended gratitude to Bhavna on the creation of the impressions, saying that the work on crafting the impressions of her children was commendable. The replica created by Bhavna resembles Esha's daughter, Miraya's hands and feet.

Later, on the same post, Bhavna commented saying it was a pleasure for her to work on crafting the impressions for Esha Deol's children. "You are my fave girl," she added, to which the actor responded with a hug and a heart emoji. Fans also shared love for Esha Deol's family, expressing love for Hema Malini and wishing them a life of happiness and prosperity.

Esha Deol's photos mostly revolve around her journey of motherhood, wherein she shares her love for her daughters Radhya and Miraya, and her mother Hema Malini as well. She talks about how crucial her mother's role has been in her life, and that she wants herself to have a similar position in her own daughters' lives too. Esha Deol's family has seemingly always been her utmost priority.

Going by the comments section of most of her posts, Esha is often asked by her fans about what she is up to these days. The actor has time and again shared that she has been giving her time to her children and her family.

