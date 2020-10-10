Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jagjit Singh And Gulzar's Pic Will Take You Back In Time

The King of Gazals, Jagjit Singh is widely regarded as one of the most influential Ghazal singers in the country. It is Jagjit Singh's death anniversary today. A fanpage of the celebrated singer recently shared an unseen photo of his from the 90s. Take a look at Jagjit Singh's rare photo.

Jagjit Singh's unseen picture

Jagjit Singh was a critically acclaimed Ghazal singer and composer. His music, even today, is popular among Indian audiences. Jagjit Singh passed away in 2011 on October 10. To commemorate his 9th death anniversary, a fan page shared an unseen picture of the celebrated singer from the early 90s. Lyricist Gulzar and Jagjit Singh's wife Chitra Singh also feature in the picture.

Image Source: Gazal Samrat Jagjit Singh on Instagram

The picture is from 1993 when Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh went to America. It is from a party where Gulzar was also present. In the picture, Jagjit and Gulzar are dancing while Jagjit's wife Chitra Singh is looking straight into the camera. Singh is wearing a black blazer while Gulzar is sporting a salmon pink blazer.

Jagjit Singh and Gulzar were good friends. They created history with the songs they collaborated on. They have created a wide range of songs when Jagjit was at the peak of his career. Their songs like Kainat Chale, Zindagi Kya hai, Phoolon ki Tarah, among many others, received widespread critical acclaim. Their album Koi Baat Chale had become immensely popular in 2006 when it was released.

More about Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh sang for their first-ever album The Unforgettable after getting married. They received a great response for the album but the Ghazal industry was dominated by Pakistani artists in the late 1970s and thus he found it difficult to establish his niche in the music industry at that time. Later, he started receiving offers for advertising jingles and songs. He soon gained popularity after singing in Bollywood films and releasing his own albums.

In 2003, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan. His songs such as Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya, Hoshwalon Ko Khabar kya, Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum, Woh Kagaz ki Kashti, and many others garnered him a huge fan following across the globe. Jagjit Singh suffered a brain haemorrhage and died in 2011.

