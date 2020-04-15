A R Rahman, Jagjit Singh And Other Popular Indian Musicians Who Received Global Fame

The Indian music industry has some very talented individuals who have aced in their particular fields of playing a musical instrument and composing songs. Apart from being famous in India, these musicians have also made it big globally and made the country proud. Here are some very popular names you might have heard about, who have achieved success globally.

Indian musicians who made a name on the global map

A R Rahman

A R Rahman was termed as the Mozart of Madras because he is a musician, composer, singer and director. He has been conferred with Padma Shri and has also received numerous awards. His remarkable work is recognised globally. Some of A R Rahman's jingles are also used in advertisements.

R D Burman

R D Burman introduced the Hindi film industry to Western music. Back then, his music was innovative and fresh to the Indian ears. He was heavily inspired by Western music, especially Arabian and Persian. R D Burman heavily influenced the next generation in terms of music and his songs are still heard and remade in India and overseas.

Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh is fondly known as the Ghazal King. He was a renowned Indian singer, writer, and musician. He achieved incredible success with his soulful and mesmerizing voice, ranging from romantic melodies to sad compositions. His songs which released under his four albums became popular over time and Jagjit Singh also held a few concerts abroad.

Pandit Ravi Shankar

Pandit Ravi Shankar was a world-renowned Sitarist and a music composer. He was a prolific Hindustani musician who often even composed ballet. He was one such musician to receive five presidential awards and even won the Bharat Ratna. It was reported that he had a close relationship with George Harrison of the Beatles and even taught him to play the guitar.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was an Indian musician of global fame and was also a renowned santoor player who is single-handedly responsible for the making the instrument widely popular in classical music. He won the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards and even won accolades around the world. His compositions for the blockbuster film Silsila and Chandni are a manifestation of his musical brilliance.

