Jagjit Singh Death Anniversary: Netizens Shares Rare Photos To Remember 'Ghazal King'

October 2020, marked the 9th death anniversary of late legendary singer Jagjit Singh. On the occasion of his death anniversary, a section of netizens remembered their favourite singer and praised his notable performance. Apart from sharing interesting trivia, a few Twitterati shared some unseen pictures and videos of the late ghazal maestro. Scroll down to check out some rare photographs and videos of Jagjit Singh shared by netizens to commemorate his 9th death anniversary.

Jagjit Singh's death anniversary

A Twitterati shared a picture of a mug, on which Jagjit Singh gave his autograph. While extending respect to Singh, the user stated that it is the most prized possession for him. Meanwhile, another fan posted a monochrome picture of young Jagjit. A section of netizens remembered the iconic songs of Jagjit as they wrote a few lyrics of it as a part of their caption.

I was a film song listener until my school friend @DeepakAsishKaul introduced me to #JagjitSingh and then it has lived with me forever...rich tributes to ‘modern ghazal ke rahnuma’!!! One of his memories that is my most prized possession is his autograph on a mug for me☺️🙏 pic.twitter.com/k0eHL1ayOg — Gaurav Dwivedi (@meGauravDwivedi) October 10, 2020

Today marks the tenth death anniversary of Ghazal King Jagjit Singh. You were truly a legend. Miss you... #RIP #Respect @JagjitSinghG pic.twitter.com/ZEOBmd5a3c — Santosh (@sksinghbsf) October 10, 2020

"Chitthi na koi Sandesh, jaane wo kon sa desh jaha tum chale gaye".......

Remembering Legend...

one of my few favorites in music industry. Jagjit Singh.#JagjitSingh pic.twitter.com/YSD523lXQL — ANUR14G (@ANUR14G) October 10, 2020

Tribute to JAGJIT SINGH who left us 9 years ago on 10th Oct.



“tum chale jaaoge toh sochenge,

humne kya khoya

humne kya payaa,

zindagi dhoop tum ghanaa saaya” pic.twitter.com/S2QJBoo4bP — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) October 10, 2020

A Twitter user shared the below video, which was a snippet from Jagjit's live performance. In the video, the late singer was seen mesmerising the audience as he vocalised the song Kal Chaudahavii Ki Raat Thi. Another fan, who shared the video in the memory of Jagjit Singh, posted a snipped of the veteran singer's live performance on the song Uske Hothon Pe Kuchh Kapta Rah Gaya. Scroll down to watch the videos.

Respects and Tributes 🙏to the Ghazal Maestro #JagjitSingh ji on his Death Anniversary pic.twitter.com/RE4oBvqDO1 — zafar sareshwala (@zafarsareshwala) October 10, 2020

The legend of our country....

Tributes to "King of Ghazals", composer and musician #JagjitSingh ji on his death anniversary. His music has brought joy to millions of Indians. 🙏✍🎼🥰 pic.twitter.com/RIZDyLUrJ0 — Babasaheb Gaysamudre🌾🌻 (@babagaisamudre) October 10, 2020

The Padma Bhusan recipient suffered a brain hemorrhage in September 2011 and went into a coma. After two weeks, he breathed his last at Lilavati Hospital. The day he was admitted, he was supposed to perform at a concert at Shanmukhananda Hall, Matunga, in Mumbai.

Jagjit Singh's songs

In a career spanning five decades career, he sang in various languages and was credited for the revival and popularity of ghazal as well as bhajan. In terms of critical acclaim and commercial success, Singh is considered to be the most successful ghazal singer and composer. His repertoire has numerous hits, including Hontho Se Chhoo Lo Tum, Tum Ko Dekha and Meri Zindagi Kisi Aur Ki Mere Naam Ka Koi Aur Hai, among others.

(Image courtesy: Santosh/ Rohit Hiteshwar Twitter)

