Unseen Pic Of The Day: Katrina Kaif Is Every Bit 'Barbie' In This 2008 Throwback Picture

Be it red carpet appearances or movies, Katrina Kaif has always been a sight to behold. The actor is recognised as one of the most beautiful and iconic divas of Bollywood. The actor apart from her acting skills has developed a firm foot in Bollywood with her stunning looks. Recently, a major throwback picture of Katrina Kaif went viral and her fans can't stop swooning over her beauty.

The throwback picture cherishes the time when Katrina Kaif made an appearance at an event in 2008. The young and ravishing beauty stole the limelight as she walked the red carpet wearing a long red gown with an open back criss-cross detailing to it. Her look was completed with diamond-studded earrings. Katrina Kaif’s makeup and hair balanced the whole outfit as she opted for a nude palette makeup and open hair look. Fans in huge numbers have dropped compliments and praises for this gorgeous lady's throwback picture.

Actor Katrina Kaif is also keeping her fans updated of her day to day activities amid the lockdown. Her Instagram posts show that the actor is doing all the household activities like cleaning, cooking by herself since there is no house help. Katrina Kaif's videos are not only entertaining the fans but are also motivating them to do the same.

On April 28, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself chopping some cheese in her kitchen. Her cute smile in the picture captured everyone's attention. Katrina Kaif captioned the video as "Tuesday = 🥘+👩🏽‍💻@🏠". In the video, Bharat actor Katrina Kaif is dressed in a comfortable dungaree paired with a white top.

