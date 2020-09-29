Aamir Khan Extends Belated Birthday Wishes For His 'dearest Didi' Lata Mangeshkar

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar turned a year older on September 28. A day after, on September 29, Aamir Khan took to Twitter and penned belated birthday wishes for Lata Mangeshkar. Aamir Khan tweeted, "Dearest Didi, belated happy birthday. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you. Respect and warm regards Love. a."

Aamir Khan pens birthday wishes for Lata Mangeshkar

The internet was blazing as wishes kept pouring in for Lata Mangeshkar. On her special day, sister Asha Bhosle flipped through their childhood album and posted a priceless black and white picture. The photo also featured the veteran singer's other two sisters- Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar could be seen sitting on a chair, on the left. Sharing the old pic, Asha Bhosle wrote, "Birthday greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days through this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind herm."

(Source: @ashabhosle Twitter)

People from all walks of life wished the singer on her 91st birthday. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut wished the singer; whereas, popular faces from the music industry like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, and many others also extended warm wishes for Lata Mangeshkar. On her birthday eve, the Lag Jaa Gale singer took to Twitter and revealed that she got a gift from her niece Rachana and a family friend Rhythm Wagholikar. She hoped fans liked it.

Namaskar.Meri bhanji Rachana Aur hamare family friend Rhythm Wagholikar In donone mere janamdin par mujhe ye ek khoobsoorat tohfa diya. Asha hain aap sabko pasand aayega. https://t.co/KyqzGKXCw2 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 28, 2020

Speaking about Aamir Khan, the actor was last seen in the 2018 film, Thugs of Hindostan. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Aamir Khan is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is slated for a Christmas 2020 release. However, owing to the pandemic, the official release date is yet to be announced.

