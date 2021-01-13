Unseen Pic Of The Day: Madhubala's Old Photo With Her Sister Chanchal Is Truly Unmissable

Late Bollywood actor Madhubala was among the most celebrated actors in the industry. The actor has left a legacy behind and till date remains to be a fan favourite among cinephiles. There are many fan pages of the actor who go on to share several throwback pictures, videos, and much more. Madhubala’s fan page went on to share an unseen picture of the actor along with her sister Chanchal where they look truly unmissable. Fans have been going all gaga over it.

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with her sister where she is all smiles in the candid pic. Madhubala can be seen donning a blue saree with designed borders and a simple blouse. She completed the look messy bun hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. Chanchal, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a green simple saree along with a similar coloured satin blouse. She completed her look with a pair of necklace and earrings. She completed the look with a simple hairdo, and natural makeup.

Along with the picture, the fanpage went on to comment revealing details about the same. The comment read as, “Madhubala greeting a sister Chanchal in this lovely vintage pic”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Madhubala Dated Premnath & Dilip Kumar At Once? Reveals Latest Biography Of Dilip Kumar

Netizens react

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to garner comments and likes from netizens. Some of the users commented on how stunning the pic looks, while some also commented with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “This photograph was clicked on 4th May, 1966. It was Madhubala's nephew's birthday. She was very ill at that time”. While the other one commented with several hearts emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ashok Kumar & Sadhana Shivdasani's Picture Is Truly Unmissable

Apart from this picture, the fan pages often go on to share several pictures and videos sharing glimpses of the actor to the new generation. Recently, another fanpage went on to share another black and white picture of the actor which is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose. The caption on the post also read, “she was perfect”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ananya Panday Poses With Her Family In This Rare Throwback Photo

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ananya Panday Poses With Her Family In This Rare Throwback Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.