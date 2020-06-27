Unseen Pic Of The Day: RD Burman, Asha & Gulzar's Picture Is Adorable; See Here

Today on the occasion of music director RD Burman’s birth anniversary, here’s a throwback picture of him. In this picture, he is seen sharing the frame with two popular faces of the Bollywood industry, Asha Bhosle and Gulzar. In this monochrome picture, RD Burman is seen wearing a shirt and a blazer while his wife Asha Bhosle is seen in an ethnic ensemble.

On the other hand, Gulzar is seen in a casual look with a round neck t-shirt. Fans in huge numbers have been praising the picture by dropping heart and love emoticons. Some users even went on to post their favourite lyrics from RD Barmnan’s songs. Check out the post.

RD Burman and Asha Bhosle's love story

R D Burman was married to a woman named Rita Patel and separated from her in 1971. After that, he collaborated with Asha Bhosle on several occasions on the professional front. Both the artists were trendsetters at that time and their love for music brought them closer. R D Burman was six years younger to Asha Bhosle and fell head over heels with her. He proposed to her, but she initially rejected his proposal, reportedly because of the haunting memories of her past marriage. However, after a lot of persuasions, Asha Bhosle agreed to marry him and they tied a knot in the 1980s.

The legendary couple was ruling over the music industry at the time too. The couple was seemingly happy together but went through a rough patch in the late 1980s. However, they remained to be in good terms for several years. R D Burman passed away at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest. R D Burman and Asha Bhosle collaborated for several popular songs and some of their notable works included Lakdi Ki Kathi from Masoom, Mehbooba Mehbooba from Sholay, Duniya Mein Logon Ko from Apna Desh, Chura Liya Hai Tumne and Yamma Yamma from Shaan.

RD Burman's popular songs

RD Burman’s popular songs include Chura Liya, Yamma Yamma, Mehbooba Mehbooba, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Jab Hum Jawaan Honge. The iconic ‘friendship’ song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge was also a masterpiece by RD Burman. Some romantic songs by RD Burman include Yeh Shaam Mastani, Rim Jhim Gire Sawan, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Sa, Bade Achche Lagte Hain among others.

