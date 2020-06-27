RD Burman's Birthday: Musical Instruments Pancham Da Made Popular Through His Songs

RD Burman or Rahul Dev Burman also well-known as Pancham Da was a game-changer of Bollywood music. He was also considered as the ‘Shahensha-E-Music’ and he strongly influenced Bollywood music in the late 60s and 70s. RD Burman’s remarkable music was recognised by the listeners and well accepted and appreciated by many. Pancham Da succeeded to triumph over millions of hearts with his incredible songs. RD Burman is remembered even today for his exceptional work in music. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let’s bring to you a compilation of the best songs by Pancham Da and the instruments that he made popular through them.

RD Burman's Birthday: Musical Instruments that were made popular by Pancham Da

Yeh Din To Aata Hai

This song was from the film Mahaan, which released in the year 1983. The music of this film was given by RD Burman. In this song, the musical instrument that was introduced by Pancham Da were Violin, Tambourine and Dafli. In Mahaan, Amitabh Bachchan played a triple role, after playing double roles in several of his earlier films. The film was produced by Satyanarayana and Suryanarayana and helmed by S. Ramanathan.

Dukki Pe Dukki

Dukki Pe Dukki, the popular song from Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Satte Pe Satta was composed by Pancham Da. The musical instruments that Pancham Da introduced in his songs were Mouth Organ and Banjo. This song was sung by several artists, including Asha Bhonsle, Kishore Kumar, Bhupinder Singh, Sapan Chakraborty, and Rahul Dev Burman. Have a look at this song below.

Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai

Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab is a popular R D Burman song from the film Gol Maal that released in the year 1979. The title song, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab was sung by Sapan Chakraborty and R.D.Burman, using musical instruments like Harmonium and Tabla. The film helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee starred Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, Shubha Khote, Buaji Kalindi, Manju Singh, Ratna Sharma, and Dina Pathak. Hailed by the critics and audiences, Gol Mal is considered as one of the best comedy films ever made in Bollywood.

Pariyon Ka Mela Hai

Pariyon Ka Mela Hai song was again from the film, Satte Pe Satta. The song has vocals of Kishore Kumar and the musical instruments used in the song were Guitar, Tambourine, and Button Accordion. Satte Pe Satta starred an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer among others.

