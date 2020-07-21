Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sonu Sood Pens Emotional Note On 'guiding Angel' Mother's Birthday

Actor Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to share an emotional note while wishing his late mother a happy birthday. He posted a pair of monochrome pictures where he could be seen sharing a memorable moment with his mother, as a kid. He has called his mother the guiding light of his life through the heartfelt caption for the post. Sonu Sood has been receiving a lot of love from his followers as they empathise with his feelings.

Sonu Sood’s birthday wishes

Actor Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to wish his mother on the occasion of her birthday. He posted two black and white throwback pictures with his mother while wishing her in the caption for the post. In the first picture, his mother could be seen feeding him a piece of cake amidst a celebration where a few ladies can be seen smiling at the adorable gesture. Sonu Sood can be seen engrossed in enjoying the cake while his mother lovingly grins at him. In the second picture, Sonu Sood is much younger in age and can be seen posing for the camera while his mother sits next to him.

In the caption for the post, Sonu Sood has asked his mother to keep guiding him, just the way she has been doing it over the years. He has wished her a happy birthday while mentioning how badly he wants to hug her at the moment and tell her how much he loves her. The actor has written that life will never be the same in her absence but he wants her to be his guiding angel always until they meet again. Have a look at the post from Sonu Sood’s Instagram here.

Sonu Sood has time and again mentioned the strong bond that he shared with his mother and how much he misses her. Previously, in an interview with a leading journalist, Sonu Sood had mentioned that his mother was a professor and she was the one to inspire him in helping the people in need. His response was in reference to feeding the poor during the month of Ramzaan when people could not afford food due to the pandemic. The actor had also penned down a few heartfelt lines on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Image Courtesy: Sonu Sood Instagram

