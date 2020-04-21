Unseen Pic Of The Day: Take A Look At Throwback Pic Of Young Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Be it red carpet appearances or movies, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a sight to behold. The actor is recognised as one of the most beautiful and iconic divas of Bollywood. The actor may not be a major part of Bollywood movies in the present era, however, she has developed a firm foot in Bollywood with her gorgeous beauty. Recently, a major throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went viral and her fans can't stop swooning over her adorable beauty.

The throwback picture that is surfacing online takes us back to the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a young ravishing beauty who had just paved her way to the big screen cinema. In the picture, she is seen wearing a halter neck blue dress complemented with a waist belt. Her look was completed with a diamond neckpiece and earrings. She is seen carrying a no-makeup look and open hair. Fans in huge numbers have dropped compliments and praises for this gorgeous lady's throwback picture.

Picture Credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fan page

In the recent past, a video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been trending on social media platforms as well. It is a throwback video from an unreleased film that featured Aishwarya and Suniel Shetty in the lead, along with Paresh Rawal. In the video, fans can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dressed up and shooting for a dance number. The unreleased film was supposed to be titled as Radheshyam Sitaram, and was to be released in the year 1997, but was stalled due to some issues. It was being helmed by Anees Bazmee. Earlier, the director had also shared a throwback photo with the cast of the film.

