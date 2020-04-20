Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Unseen Wedding Pictures, Check Out

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today. The couple was married in a lavish wedding on April 20, 2007. Although it was a private ceremony, the event was much talked about while the media covered every moment they could. Since then, both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have come a long way. Here are some unseen pictures from their wedding to celebrate the occasion:

Unseen pictures from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding

Image credit: aishwarya_raifan

Image credit: aishwarya_raifan

Image credit: lovely_aishwarya

Image credit: Peeping.moon

Image credit: Peeping.moon

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movies

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen on the silver screen in Manmarziyaan in 2018 along with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. However, he currently has his kitty full with many movies and one web series. Abhishek will feature in Ludo, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, Housefull 5, Arrest and the web series, Breathe 2.

