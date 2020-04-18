Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Unpopular Films According To IMDb | See Full List Here

Global icon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the prettiest actors in the world. Known for her elegance, poise, and surreal beauty, Aishwarya made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, post bagging the Miss World title in 1994. Since Aishwarya Rai has featured in several films. She is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan and the duo have a lovely daughter Aaradhaya.

Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

In fact, she's amidst the highest-paid female superstars in the country. Similar to every actor, she too had her share of hits and flops in the movie business. Talking about Aishwarya Rai's movies, let's take a look at her lowest-grossing movies according to Internet Movie Database Works (IMDb).

Aishwarya Rai's Worst Films According to IMDB

1.Albela-3.7

Source: Biggest Bollywood Fan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai collaborated with mega movie star Govinda for the first time for Albela in 2001. It was a romantic-comedy which miserably failed to impress the critics and audiences. As per IMDb, Albela is the lowest-grossing film of the former Miss World out of all Aishwarya Rai's movies and earned only Rs.18.81 crores.

2. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke-3.7

Source: Bollywood Tours Switzerland Instagram

Aishwarya Rai is now married to Abhishek Bachchan. The duo has done several movies together before marriage. In the year 2000, the couple shared screen space in a romantic drama titled Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, helmed by Raj Kanwar. The film tanked at the box-office and is considered one of the forgettable Aishwarya Rai's movies with only Rs.16 plus crores BO collection.

3. Kyun Ho Gaya Na-4.2

Source: @bollywood88 Instagram

Counted amid those Aishwarya Rai's movies with the most number of controversies, Kyun Ho Gaya Na bombed at the box-office. As per IMDb, the film has a low rating of 4.2. It starred Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. During the filming of the Kyun Ho Gaya Na, the lead pair were reportedly dating. However, AR never accepted anything officially.

4 Hum Kisise Se Kum Nahi-4.4

Source: Aniltetik_IR Instagram

Unlike its title, this multi-starrer directed by David Dhawan tanked at the box-office. The film managed to earn just Rs 22.78 crores at the box-office and did not live upto its hype, irrespective of a magnanimous star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and, Aishwarya.

5. Dil Ka Rishta 4.7

Source: Still from Dil Ka Rishta Movie, Youtube

Arjun Rampal and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in Dil Ka Rishta for the first time. Even though the music of the drama film was a hit, yet on the box-office it failed to create any magic. It is also rated low on IMDb rating and earned only Rs 14.6 crores overall.

6. Kuch Naa Kaho -5.4

Source: Bollywood PI Instagram

Very few Aishwarya Rai's movies went unnoticed and Kuch Naa Kaho was one of them. The romantic film did not work in favour of the actor and both the audiences as well as the critics and audience gave a thumbs down to Kuch Naa Kaho the Ash-Abhi starrer. With just 5.4 ratings on IMDb, Kuch Naa Kaho only collected Rs 13.08 crores.

