Unseen Pic Of The Day: When 12-year-old Katrina Kaif Posed For Picture Like A Pro

Be it red carpet appearances or movies, Katrina Kaif has always been a sight to behold. The actor is recognised as one of the most beautiful and iconic divas of Bollywood. The actor apart from her acting skills has developed a firm foot in Bollywood with her stunning looks. Recently, a childhood picture of Katrina Kaif went viral and her fans can't stop complimenting this beauty.

The throwback picture takes us back to Katrina Kaif’s childhood days. This picture features a 12-year old young Katrina Kaif who is seen striking a pose wearing an all-black outfit and keeping a long hair look. The picture makes it evident that Katrina Kaif aged like fine wine and her posing game has been strong since childhood. While some fans took time to recognize this beauty, others couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting Katrina for her innocence and beauty. The picture is widely shared on her fan pages as fans can’t stop swooning over this ravishing beauty.

Source: Katrina Kaif Fan page

Actor Katrina Kaif is also keeping her fans updated of her day to day activities amid the lockdown. Her Instagram posts show that the actor is doing all the household chores like cleaning, cooking by herself since there is no house help. Katrina Kaif's videos are not only entertaining the fans but are also motivating them to do the same.

On April 28, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself chopping some cheese in her kitchen. Her cute smile in the picture captured everyone's attention. Katrina Kaif captioned the video as "Tuesday = 🥘+👩🏽‍💻@🏠". In the video, the Bharat actor is dressed in a comfortable dungaree paired with a white top.

Katrina Kaif has also done her part amid the Coronavirus lockdown to help the people in need. Katrina Kaif even donated to the PM Cared Fund and the Cheif Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. The actor even urged her fans to continue donating to the relief fund. Check out her post here.

