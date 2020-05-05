Throwback To When Ranbir Kapoor Called Himself The 'Katrina Kaif Encyclopedia’; Read

It is not a hidden fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were dating each other between the years 2010 and 2016. Even though Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have now parted ways, they share a cordial friendship and their fans continue to ship their endearing chemistry. However, an earlier interview of Ranbir Kapoor had him proclaiming himself to be a 'Katrina Kaif encyclopaedia' and the actor also proved that he is worthy of the title.

Ranbir Kapoor nailed the ultimate Katrina Kaif quiz effortlessly

The throwback interview had Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif promoting their film Jagga Jasoos. However, the fun part came along when Ranbir Kapoor was quipped with some challenging questions about Katrina Kaif's personal and professional life which he managed to answer correctly. Ranbir Kapoor was quipped with Katrina Kaif's birthplace which he quickly responded with to be Hong Kong. Ranbir Kapoor could also answer correctly, Katrina Kaif's character's name in their film Raajneeti which was Indu.

Not only this but Ranbir Kapoor also was also quipped with another trick question where he had to select a film that did not star Katrina Kaif. Ranbir Kapoor was again quick to select the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar Raj which did not have Katrina Kaif in it. Ranbir also had to select the name of the filmmaker in the interview with which Katrina worked twice.

Ranbir Kapoor named the designer whose silver attire Katrina Kaif wore in her film De Dana Dan

He immediately selected Kabir Khan and also named the films, New York and Phantom in which she had collaborated with the filmmaker. Finally, Ranbir Kapoor was also asked a challenging question where he had to name the designer whose creation, the silver attire, Katrina wore during the song, Paisa in the film De Dana Dan.

Despite being a tough question, Ranbir answered the question correctly and gave the designer Emilio Pucci's name which was the right one. The Rockstar actor also went on to proclaim himself to be the 'Katrina Kaif Encyclopaedia' as he managed to answer all the questions correctly.

Ranbir and Katrina were last seen in the film Jagga Jasoos. The movie was helmed by Anurag Basu. Even though the movie was shot and was released after they parted ways, Ranbir and Katrina's chemistry was much loved by the masses.

