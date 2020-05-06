Katrina Kaif's Party Songs To Add To Your Playlist; Take A Look At The Groovy Numbers

Katrina Kaif is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. She has featured in various movies throughout her career and collaborated with countless celebrities. The actor has also featured in many party songs. Take a look at some of the party songs in which Katrina Kaif has appeared.

Katrina Kaif's party songs

Chikni Chameli

Chikni Chameli is from the movie Agneepath and the song has gained over 137 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song features Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The song is one of the popular party songs played in clubs and bars. The costume that Katrina Kaif is wearing in Chikni Chameli is designed by Manish Malhotra.

Kamli

Kamli is one of the popular songs from the movie Dhoom 3. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song Kamli features Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan. The song has crossed over 300 million views on YouTube. The song was released on January 13, 2014, by YRF's YouTube channel. Kamli's music is composed by Pritam.

Husn Parcham

This song is from the 2018 movie Zero. The song only features Katrina Kaif. The song has received over 78 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Ajay-Atul and is sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari. The lyrics of the song are written by Irshad Kamil. Husn Parcham released on December 12, 2018, on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Swag Se Swagat

Swag Se Swagat is the most popular song from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The song has gained over 817 million views and 3 million likes on YouTube. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin. The lyrics of the song are written by Irshad Kamil. The shooting of the song was done in Greece. Music composers Vishal and Shekhar reportedly composed the song in less than 48 hours.

