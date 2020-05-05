Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif, Bollywood Actors Who Started Off As Models

Bollywood is known to churn out talented people every year with various movies. Sometimes, these talented people are not outsiders but established models who try their luck in acting. Here are some of Bollywood's most established actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone who began their careers as models and soon started appearing in movies.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a popular model who went on to win a beauty pageant in 2000. After being crowned as the Miss World in 2000. Priyanka Chopra Jonas soon started getting Bollywood offers and in 2003, she made her debut in Bollywood with the movie The Hero: The Love Story of a Spy. Today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone

Today, Deepika Padukone is known to be one of the most popular personalities in the world and also falls under the 100 most influential people in the world. Deepika Padukone too began her career as a model. As a child, she wanted to make a career in sports but also worked as a child model. She was in the tenth grade when she decided to focus on modelling.

Deepika Padukone has been a part of several TV commercials before she was offered movies. Deepika Padukone made her debut in acting with a south Indian film Aishwarya. Deepika Padukone's first Bollywood film was opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan in the film Om Shanti Om.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is an established actor in Bollywood who also owns her own clothing line. The actor made her debut alongside actor Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Anushka Sharma began her career as a model in Banglore and got her first modelling assignment with a renowned fashion designer. Anushka Sharma soon moved to Mumbai to work as a full-time model, before she was offered films.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is another highest-paid actor of Bollywood with many major projects in her bag, but there was a time when filmmakers were hesitant in casting Katrina Kaif because the actor would not understand Hindi. Katrina Kaif began her career as a model and was spotted by a filmmaker at a fashion show in London. Katrina Kaif soon moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting and modelling which gave her more opportunities in the industry.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela was crowned as Miss Diva in 2015 and soon went on to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant in the same year. The actor who made her debut in the movie Singh Saab the Great has won several beauty pageants and has several Bollywood projects currently.

