Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Posed Alongside Camila Cabello

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, plenty of never-seen-before pictures of Bollywood celebrities have been making rounds on social media. Currently, a beautiful picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya posing with Hollywood singer Camila Cabello is surfacing online. Fans can't stop swooning over their adorable expressions in the picture.

The throwback picture appears to be from the Paris Fashion Week 2019 where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the red carpet with her daughter Aaradhya and Camila Cabello was one of the guests. Aishwarya walked the ramp for ace designer Giambattista Valli at the fashion week. In this picture, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen twinning in black outfits while Camila Cabello is seen donning a yellow velvet top and blue denim. Fans are going gaga over the picture and it is widely shared on several fan pages.

Another throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making rounds on the internet. In this picture shared by her fan, Aishwarya Rai can be seen attending her friend’s birthday party. In the top picture of the collage, Aishwarya can be seen posing as she is all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Aishwariya opted for minimal makeup and dangler earrings. In the below picture of the collage, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen standing at the right-hand side. The actor looked stunning in this candid picture as is seen sporting a cream-coloured kurta, well-tied hair, dark lipstick and dangler earrings.

On the work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s 2018 film, Fanney Khan. Aishwarya was seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a bidding singer who works very hard to make a name for his daughter in the music industry. The film received mixed reactions from fans and movie buffs.

The actor will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Vikram in lead roles. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to release in 2021.

