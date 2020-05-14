Aishwarya Rai's Thriller-drama 'Shabd' Was Backed With Some Amazing Soundtracks, See List

In the year 2005, released Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's thriller drama titled Shabd. Helmed by director Leena Yadav, and bankrolled by Pritish Nandy Communications, Shabd was an intriguing love-triangle. Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan of Main Hoon Na fame, and Aishwarya Rai played the lead role in this Leena Yadav directorial.

Shabd is a story of an author traps his own wife to have an extra-marital affair. So that he gets a new angle to write a book, Sanjay Dutt played that role of Shaukat, an award-winning author. Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, essays the role of a loyal wife, who tries her best to keep her marriage intact. Zayed's a young boy falls in love with Antara aka Aishwarya Rai and tries to convince her to leave her husband.

Watch the trailer

Irrespective of a lot of buzz and anticipation around the movie, Shabd tanked at the box-office. However, the music of the film was a smashing hit. Fans were in awe of Aishwarya Rai's chemistry wth a much-younger actor Zayed Khan in the thriller flick. Aishwarya's glamour look in the film was appreciated as well. Talking about Shabd's music, let's take a look at the jukebox of this Aishwarya Rai starrer.

Melodious Jukebox of Aishwarya Rai starrer Shabd

Sholon Si

Sholon Si is unarguably the most popular track from Shabd. It features Aishwarya Rai dancing brilliantly in a black saree. Both Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya danced really well in on this peppy number. Sholon Si sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan and penned by Irshad Kamil. This track was a chartbuster hit in 2005.

Bolo To Bolo Na Bolo

Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal sung this soft romantic track beautifully. Bolo To Bolo Na Bolo is a song where Zayed Khan tries to woo Aishwarya Rai's character in the film, who is already married. It is a sweet song with some meaningful lyrics which goes well with the story of Shabd.

Khoya Khoya Tha

Khoya Khoya Tha is a track, which showcases Sanjay realising the fact, that his wife is falling in love with the other man. Sonu Nigam's melodious voice graces this romantic track with relatable lyrics. But the chorus is the life of the Khoya Khoya Tha.

Lo Shuru Ab Chahton Ka

Lo Shuru Ab Chahton Ka is a love song by Kumar Sanu and Sunidhi Chauhan. It features Aishwarya and Sanjay Dutt. Lyrics are penned by award-winning lyricist Irshad Kamil, and music is composed by the dynamic duo of Vishal and Shekhar.

