Camila Cabello Unveils New Visual 'My Oh My' While Practising Social Distancing; Watch

Singing sensation Camila Cabello was all set to kick off her Romance tour this month, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the event got postponed. And now, to make her quarantine period a bit happening, Camila Cabello teamed up with her dancers via FaceTime to deliver a visual for her latest single, My Oh My. Read details.

Camila's 'My Oh My' video sees stars practising social distancing

On May 1, Camila Cabello's song- My Oh My was unveiled online. The video has hit 4 lakh views already, within fifteen hours of its release. At the beginning of the clip, Camila can be seen saying, "Oh my gosh, I miss you guys; I miss everybody. I miss the dancers, I miss the rehearsals, I miss seeing you. Well, can we do something, can we do anything." And then, a power-packed team of ten dancers can be seen grooving to the beats of My Oh My, at their enthusiastic best. Not to miss, how the stars are practising social distancing in their home promises too. Check out Cabello's My Oh My video here:

my oh my dance vid out now!!! hope u guys liked it, stay safe, take care 💕💕💕💕💕💕 https://t.co/IrPPZtzZrP 🎥 @RodneyChonia pic.twitter.com/WdqoSuN7u7 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are quarantined together and are also presenting some sweet music during the pandemic. From their performance of My Oh My during the 'iHeart Living Room Concert' for America to their 'What a Wonderful World' duet for Global Citizen's Together at Home concert special, the adorable couple surely knows how to entertain fans during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Check out Camila Cabello's videos here:

What a wonderful world

It’s still a wonderful world

All the pain that we’ve been through,

All the tears and the hurt,

I still think to myself,

What a wonderful world pic.twitter.com/fljvtpXzCP — camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 19, 2020

