Ekta Kapoor Gives 'full Marks' To Her 'smirky Confidence' In Throwback Pic With Cousins

Ekta Kapoor, who often gets into the self-critical mode with her pictures on social media, recently gave a shout-out to her body confidence as a kid with a throwback picture. Ekta took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her archives on Instagram where she can be seen posing with her cousins. In the caption, the ace producer applauded her "smirky confidence" as seen in the picture, and clarified that she is not in favour of body shaming and that the post is simply a delightful throwback memory.

Ekta Kapoor shares an old memory

While captioning the post, the 45-year-old producer wrote, "Me with my cousins! Not that I'm a fan of body shaming! But full marks for that smirky confidence.” Her friends from the industry were quick enough to hail Ekta in the old picture while praising her cuteness. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Omg such an adorable picture and those ponytails.” Followed by Shriya was actress Pooja Banerjee who poured in her hearts for the picture with many hearts faced emoticons.

Ekta has been vocal about her reluctance to clicking full-size pictures and uploading it on social media. Sometime back, she had shared a post on Instagram giving a glimpse of one of her old photoshoots. Ekta said she considers it to be a "disaster" to date as she took more time to pose rather than dressing up for the shoot. She captioned the post and wrote, "Took more time to pose than dress up! First of all full length... secondly my fav clogs Ami Patel threw away... and third the coy angle, uff! Disaster for Avinash Gowariker! Need more pics... full length where I'm not hiding behind someone! But I don't think there are any."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ekta earlier unveiled the promo of the upcoming show, Maulkki. The daily soap will be soon airing on Colors TV. As seen in the clip, a couple travels to Uttar Pradesh from Haryana and is in the hunt for a girl for affluent Virendra Pratap Singh. However, the twist in the tale comes to light when the family chooses a girl during a bargain. In the video, a character from the show can be seen exchanging a bag of money in order to get the girl married to Virendra.

(Image credit: Ekta Kapoor/ Instagram)

