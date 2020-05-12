Unseen Pic Of The Day: Younger Khans Of Salman Khan's Family Are All Smiles In This Pic

Salman Khan’s family has always been a major talk of the town. Be it Salman Khan’s sisters or his nephews, most of the actor’s family members steal the limelight every now and then. Recently, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law shared a picture of the actor’s family’s younger generation.

Salman Khan's family's throwback picture

In this throwback picture, Salman Khan’s sister is seen striking a pose with his nephews Nirvan and Arhaan, Ahil and his niece Alizeh. Arhaan and Nirvan are sons of Salman Khan’s brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan while Alizeh is the daughter of his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Ahil Sharma is Arpita Khan Sharma's son who is also Salman Khan's sister. The throwback photo of Salman Khan's family is much loved by fans and has been widely shared on the fan pages.

Salman Khan has been spending his time amid lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping him company too. The actor had previously released a song called Pyar Karona that has received over 9 million views on Instagram.

Now, the actor has released yet another single titled Tere Bina that features Jacqueline Fernandez too in the music video. The song is entirely shot at Salman Khan's farmhouse. It is sung and directed by the actor himself.

Tere Bina music video features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez romancing each other in the remote areas of his Panvel farmhouse. In the music video, the two go for horse rides and car drives, also indulge in a candlelight dinner and swim together as they fall deeper in love with one another.

A shocking revelation is made during the end of the music video where it is revealed that the sweet moments shared between Jacqueline and Salman were actually Salman's memories. The music video is unique in a way as it ends on a tragic note.

Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBinahttps://t.co/YtqtBX1wIS — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2020

