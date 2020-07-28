When Selena Gomez Had Made Fun Of The Black Lives Matter Movement; Read Details

Selena Gomez recently kickstarted an initiative for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, the star had made a controversial statement regarding the movement a few years ago. It was back in the year 2016 when her BFF Taylor Swift was in dispute with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Reportedly, the whole situation was regarding the rapper’s well-known song Famous. In the same year, a leaked audiotape with several accusations went viral on social media. It was then Selena Gomez had made a controversial statement and mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Embarks On Beautiful Journey In 'Past Life' With Trevor Daniel

When Selena Gomez had made fun of the BLM movement

In the year 2016, when Torcher Box singer Kim Kardashian shared Taylor Swift’s video on Snapchat, her best friend, Selena Gomez got into a situation and gave a debatable statement. Selena, on her Twitter handle, wrote that there are various other important topics on which one can talk. She asked why couldn't people raise their voice for something that actually mattered in real life?.

There are more important things to talk about... Why can't people use their voice for something that fucking matters? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

It was then a netizen asked Selena why she did not raise her voice against social causes. He also asked her why she hadn't even spoken once about topics like police brutality or Black Lives Matter. In answer to this, Selena had said that ‘'oh lol so that means if I hashtag something I save lives? Gomez may have deleted the tweet, but the memory is still fresh amongst many of her fans and users.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez’s 'Rare Beauty' To Raise $100 Million In 10 Years For Mental Health Services

When Selena thanked activists

Recently, in June 2020, Selena Gomez thanked the black leaders, authors and activists who used her Instagram handle as a platform to speak out against racism for two weeks. Earlier in the month of June, Gomez announced that she would be turning her Instagram account over to “black voices” following the death of George Floyd. With this, the singer also supported and the movement that started post his killing.

Speaking about the same, Selena, in one of her posts, wrote that after thinking about how best to use her social media account, she decided that everyone needed to hear more from black voices. She also noted that over the next few days, she would be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over her Instagram so that they could speak directly to more people. After the initiative ended, Selena Gomez took the opportunity to thank the individuals who participated and shared her commitment to continuing to educate herself.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Zac Efron And Other Popular Disney Stars Pics: Then & Now

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's Birthday: Fans Extend Wishes To Celebrate #28YearsWithSelena

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.