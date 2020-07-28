On Kriti Sanon's Birthday, Kartik Aaryan Announces 'Luka Chuppi Aur Woh' With Bhumi

Kartik Aaryan, last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, wished his Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon on her birthday. Sharing a spoofy poster of his 2019 hit movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan wrote: "On the auspicious occasion of @kritisanon ‘s bday I take Joy in presenting the first poster of the sequel of #PatiPatniAurWoh Aptly Titled #LukaChuppiAurWoh." (sic) Kartik Aaryan further said, "I could not present this poster on @bhumipednekar ‘s bday because she had asked for a solo photo!! Sabka bhala ho." (sic)

Check out the post

Bhumi Pednekar on Kriti Sanon's birthday post

Bhumi Pednekar replied to Kartik Aaryan's birthday post for Kriti Sanon. Bhumi Pednekar was left speechless. She said, "Don't know only what to say." (sic) Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan in all wit asked her to keep her calendar free for the shooting. He said, "Your dates will be available, no?"(sic) Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh was one of the highest-grossing movies of last year. The Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan starrer also featured Ananya Panday in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan collaborated with Kriti Sanon for Luka Chuppi (2019).

Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana send across wishes on Kriti Sanon's birthday

Kriti Sanon turned 30 on Monday, July 27. Several celebrities wished the Luka Chuppi actor on her birthday. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, among others wished her. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon's birthday celebrations seemed to be low-key due to the pandemic and continuous lockdown in Mumbai, where she resides currently.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon?

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have a slew of movies at different stages of production. Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tanu. Thereafter, Kartik Aaryan also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the pipeline. Whereas, his Luka Chuppi co-star has Laxman Utekar's Mimi with Pankaj Tripathi in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar has Durgavati in her kitty. The forthcoming movie is the remake of his Telugu film Bhaagamathie (2018). The G. Ashok directorial also features Arshad Warsi in a prominent role. Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar also has Kara Johar's multi-starrer Takht in the pipeline.

