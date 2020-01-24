Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' & Other Films On Contribution Of Soldiers To The Nation

The Bollywood film industry over the year has offered several patriotic movies, celebrating the soldiers, their valour and strength. From Sunny Deol's 1997 hit war film Border to Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, Bollywood has brought forth stories of courage. Here are some of the best movies that celebrated strength and sacrifices of men and women in uniform.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal joins Sunny Kaushal to deliver a gripping message on patriotism

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Lust Stories actor, Vicky Kaushal won the National Award as Best Actor for his action war-drama movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control. It is a true story based on the 2016's Uri attacks. Aditya Dhar, the director also won the National Award for Best Director. Uri: The Surgical Strike also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal was linked to these popular celebrities; see list

LOC Kargil ( 2003 )

The movie helmed by J.P. Dutta gave a look into the lives of Captain Vikram Batra, Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav and Major Deepak Rampal who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. LOC Kargil is a multi-starrer film, starring Sanjay Dutt, Ayyub Khan, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in her next film?

The multi-starrer Border (1997)

The 1997's hit war drama is a multi-starrer film featuring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Border is inspired by the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. It narrates how 120 soldiers of the Punjab regiment defended their post against a whole tank regiment of the Pakistan Army until the Indian Air Force came to help them the next morning. Border is an amazing Indian drama that not only featured the bravery of the Indian soldiers but also showcased their sentiments for their motherland, fellow army men and family.

ALSO READ | Indian army soldier dances to 'Uri' song 'Challa' in Kargil, netizens all hearts

Promo Image Credits: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.