Vicky Kaushal Was Linked To These Popular Celebrities; See List

Vicky Kaushal has become of the most prominent name in the industry with his performances in Sanju, Razzi and Uri: The Surgical Strike, to name a few. The actor has become a national crush. The actor has dated a few known personalities previously. Read to know about them.

Also Read | 'VicKat' Lands After Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Spotted Together Post Dinner

Vicky Kaushal’s exes

Harleen Sethi

Vicky Kaushal was reportedly dating Harleen Sethi. Although the two never confirmed the rumours about them being in a relation, they were often spotted hanging out with each other. As per reports, the two met each other through a common friend and immediately fell for each other.

However, their relationship did not last as they reportedly broke up after the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. In an interview with a daily, Harleen said that it will be unfair to call someone else her ex-boyfriend and she is nobody’s ex or current or even future girlfriend, she is Harleen Sethi. One of her post is suggested to be about her breakup with Vicky, see it below.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Loss Is Vicky Kaushal's Gain For Meghna Gulzar's Next Film

Malavika Mohanan

According to rumours, Vicky Kaushal was seeing Malavika Mohanan for a short time. These rumours emerged when Vicky visited Malavika Mohanan's house for dinner. A source close to the actor told an entertainment portal that Vicky, Malavika and her brother, Sunny, had known each other since childhood. A report says that the bond between Malavika and Vicky was growing stronger and the two enjoyed spending time with each other, however, the news was not confirmed.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal Had A Crush On His Rumored Girlfriend

Currently, Vicky Kaushal is said to be dating an A-lister star from Bollywood, which is none other than Katrina Kaif. The pair were seen with each other on several occasions. However, neither of the two ever confirmed the dating rumours. A source close to the Vicky once told a news organisation that the two actors were just friends and nothing more and even added that both of them were single, although the two stars have kept mum on the topic till now.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Cheers For Rumoured GF Katrina Kaif At Ali Abbas' B'day Bash, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.