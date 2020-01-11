Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Completes 1 Year; Here Are Five Best Scenes

Uri: The Surgical Strike became one of the biggest blockbuster of 2019. It starred Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina in lead roles. The military action film was helmed by debutant director, Aditya Dhar. The film completes one year today. On the occasion read to know some of its best scenes.

Uri: The Surgical Strike best scenes

The Idea

After several attacks, National Security Advisor, Govind Bhardwaj (Paresh Rawal) meets higher government authorities, including the Indian Prime Minister. In the meeting, Govind is the one who pitches the idea of the surgical strike. With stating a few facts and pervious attacks, he makes the others agree on it and coins the dialogue: "Yeh naya Hindustan hai..yeh Hindustan ghar mein gussey ga bhi aur maare ga bhi."

Attack at Uri headquarters

Four heavily armed militants attack the brigade headquarters at Uri, Jammu and Kashmir at dawn. They kill 19 soldiers in their sleep. The terrorists are killed but Major Karan Kashyap (Mohit Raina) dies in grenade explosion due to accidentally pulling the pin which was attached to the terrorist's rifle which he picked up to examine.

Tribute to the martyred officers

The scene bought chills, angry and tears in many eyes. After the terrorist attack on the headquarters, many soldiers life are lost. The Army pays their tribute to the martyred officers, along with their family being present. The breakdown of the families and the loud war-cry by Vihaan's little niece shuttered many hearts. She says the motto of the Indian Army, "Shauryam… Daksham… Yuddheya…" and in response, all the soldiers shout out, "Balidaan param dharma" thrice.

How’s the Josh

Major Vihaan (Vicky Kaushal) chooses the commandos to attack the terrorists. He informs them that they are no longer able to use their phones and disguises the mission as regular training exercises. The speech to motivate the soldier is commanding.

The Surgical Strike

On the night of September 28, the commandos leave for the strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The final battle as the Indian soldiers kill the terrorists is among the best climax. After the strike, the commandos gets heavily rained down by gunfire. When Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur (Kirti Kulhari) comes to their rescue, it gave relief to the audiences and was applauded.

