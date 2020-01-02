Vicky Kaushal To Play War Veteran Sam Manekshaw After 'Takht'

Vicky Kaushal, who has been known for his appearances in biopics like URI: The Surgical Strike, will star in a couple of biopics back-to-back this year. It has been reported that he finished his schedules for Sardar Udham Singh with Shoojit Sircar and is about to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht. According to reports, Vicky Kaushal will start shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic, after he finishes shooting for Takht. Here are all the details on the story that have been revealed so far:

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal And Father Shyam Kaushal Send New Year Wishes

Vicky Kaushal to begin working on Manekshaw after finishing his dates for Takht

Earlier in 2019, it was reported that Vicky Kaushal will reunite with director Meghna Gulzar for the upcoming biopic on the decorated officer and war veteran Sam Manekshaw. During the time that the reports surfaced in the news, Vicky Kaushal was busy with his shooting schedules of Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship with Bhanu Pratap Singh, and the Sardar Udham Singh biopic with Shoojit Sircar. The recent reports suggest that the URI: The Surgical Strike actor will begin shooting for the Sam Manekshaw biopic with Meghna Gulzar after he completes the schedules of Karan Johar’s Takht. Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal collaborated for the first time during Raazi, and they will now be working together for the second time with the Sam Manekshaw biopic.

Also read: Here Are All The Actors Vicky Kaushal Has Been Linked To

According to media reports, Vicky Kaushal starred only in URI: The Surgical Strike last year, which turned out to be one of his biggest hits at the box-office. The reports indicate that he will be seen in a similar scenario as he stars solely in the Sardar Udham Singh biopic this year, which is scheduled for an October 2020 release. However, Vicky Kaushal will be having a busy year in terms of work as he begins shooting for Takht post his completion of Sardar Udham Singh. According to the reports, Vicky Kaushal is also supposed to start working for the Sam Manekshaw biopic with Meghna Gulzar soon after he wraps up his shoots for Takht. He is also reported to have the box-office release of Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship schedule for February 21, 2020, which was scheduled for a November 2019 release earlier.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal Has An Impressive List Of Awards And Achievements That He Has Won So Far

More about Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is a new-age actor who first starred in the 2012 film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. However, he became a household name after his endearing performences in Sanju and Raazi. Some of the forthcoming movies of Vicky Kaushal include Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Doesn't Take Advice From Him And THIS Is The Reason

More about Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar is one of the most prominent writer-directors from the Hindi film industry. She is known for her works like Talvar, Raazi, and Chhapaak. She will also be helming the Sam Manekshaw biopic in 2020. Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal worked together in Raazi and will be reuniting for Manekshaw this year.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal Commemorates 120th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Udham Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.