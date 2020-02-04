Urmila Matondkar Appeared In THESE Films As A Child Actor Before Making It Big In B'wood

Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar was popular for her role in Rangeela. But very few know that the actor has been in the movie industry since childhood. Some of them might remember her as one of the kids in the popular Hindi song Lakdi Ki Kathi, but she was seen in many movies as a child actor. Here are a few movies where Urmila featured as a childactor.

Urmila Matondkar movies as a child actor

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar's Photos With Her Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir Are Adorable

Zaakol (1980)

Urmila Matondkar debuted as a child actor in Shreeram Lagoo’s Marathi film Zaakol. She played the role of the daughter of a couple whose life is shattered after the wife is diagnosed with cancer. This movie released in 1980.

Kalyug (1981)

Urmila Matondkar was next seen in the 1981 Hindi language crime drama film Kalyug. The film was directed by Shyam Bengal and was the modern-day version of the Indian epic Mahabharat. Urmila played the role of Parikshit (Urmila).

Masoom (1983)

Also Read: Bhoot Hoon Main Returns! Urmila Matondkar Dance Number Remade

Masoom was an Indian drama film directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film Masoom was an adaptation of the 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal. The film is about a happy family until a small kid enters their life who is a love child of the husband. Urmila Matondkar played one of the two daughters of the couple.

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar Draws Bizarre Parallel Between Rowlatt Act & CAA, Slams Both Laws

Bhavna (1984)

Bhavna is the story about an orphan who marries an artist but things take a different turn when her husband leaves her to marry another woman. The film released in 1984 and Urmila Matondkar did a small cameo role in the movie.

Dacait (1987)

Dacait was a 1987 film directed by Rahul Rawail which received mixed review from the critics. The movie starred Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Rakhee and Raza Murad. Urmila Matondkar played the character of Shanta Yadav in the movie.

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar Terms 'slip Of Tongue' Goof-up On CAA-Rowlatt Act Reference, Slams Trolls

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.