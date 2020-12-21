Urmila Matondkar Registers Complaint Over 'illegal Hacking' Of Her Instagram Handle

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar recently informed that her Instagram account was hacked, following which she has filed an FIR with Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's cyber wing under section 66 and section 43 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Republic TV accessed the complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police wherein Urmila explained the events and wrote that she received a direct message on her account and when she clicked it to open, it took her to the website and asked her to follow certain steps. After that they asked for verifying the account and then the account got hacked and all posts posted were deleted/removed. The incident took place on December 16.

Posts from her Instagram account were wiped out, with the display name changed to "Instagram Support". "This is an automated message sent to you. If you have infringed copyright, you will receive an automated message," the message read on her profile. "My Instagram account has been hacked @instagram. First they DM you and ask to follow a few steps and verify the account and then it gets hacked. Really!? #NotDone," the 46-year-old actor wrote the day it got hacked.

“Cyber crimes” is not something that women should take lightly..as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/0cSKaoeONX — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 16, 2020

Thankfully, Urmila's account has now been retrieved.

And I’m back on @instagram again 😁

Thank you @MumbaiPolice and @instagram for your quick support 🙏🏼🙏🏼 even though some of my posts are missing 😔 pic.twitter.com/5LCh2k04pk — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 17, 2020

Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from north Mumbai constituency as a Congress candidate, recently joined the Shiv Sena.

