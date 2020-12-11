Dilip Kumar's 98th Birthday: Urmila Matondkar, Ali Fazal Pen Heartfelt Posts For The Actor

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar ringed in his 98th birthday on December 11. On the special occasion, Urmila Matondkar and Ali Fazal took to their respective Twitter handles to extend their best wishes to the iconic actor. Urmila shared a throwback picture of the senior actor while recalling his work. On the other hand, Ali Fazal tried to enact one of his popular dialogues.

Dilip Kumar turns 98

The Rangeekla actress shared a monochrome picture of the veteran actor and dedicated a heartfelt note for Dilip Kumar to wish him on his birthday. “When all the words in the world fail to describe a human being, an Actor, an Era, a Legend, an Institution, and all the joy, light n sheer magic he brought on celluloid each time he enlightened it Two hearts to hearts to hearts Happy Birthday #DilipKumar saab #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar (sic),” read Urmila’s birthday wish for the actor.

Read: Dilip Kumar's Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Fixed His Refrigerator With A Cloth-hanger?

Read: Dilip Kumar's Birthday: 10 Rare Photos Of The Bollywood Legend

When all the words in the world fail to describe a human being, an Actor, an Era,a Legend,an Institution and all the joy, light n sheer magic he brought on celluloid each time he enlightened it 💕💕💕

Happy Birthday #DilipKumar saab #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fWq5BZWjsZ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 11, 2020

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal enacted Dilip Kumar’s prominent dialogue from the iconic film Mughal-E-Azam where the ace actor played the role of Prince Salim. While captioning the post, Ali wrote, “Happy Birthday Yusuf saab aka Dilip Kumar... From my favourite film. Aaj dialogue yaad aa gaye aapke. Gustaakhi Maaf.. #DilipKumar.”

Happy Birthday Yusuf saab aka Dilip Kumar.. From my favourite film. Aaj dialogue yaad aa gaye aapke. 🙈🙈🙈. Gustaakhi Maaf.. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/bFxeyilhef — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 11, 2020

During a recent interview with Mid-Day, Saira Banu revealed how lockdown has hardly altered their lives, Dilip Kumar’s birthday plan, and more. Talking about the lockdown, she said it is merely another phase as they both love to stay in their own little world. Saira said that the actor who turned 98 on December 11 will not witness any celebrations this year.

Every year, Saira hosts a family get-together to celebrate his birthday, but this year, there will be no celebration as such citing Dilip’s health concerns. .Apart from this, Saira said that they had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers and thus, there will be no big celebration this year. They just simply want to thank God for the gift of life and health,

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar made his acting debut in the 1944 film Jwar Bhata. It was with his 1947 film Jugnu that Dilip Kumar came to the limelight. The actor has been part of several Bollywood films, including Jogan, Babul, Azaad, Tarana, Deedar, Aan, Karma, Footpath, Daag, Devdas, and Mughal-e-Azam. Dilip Kumar made his last film appearance in 1998's Qila.

Read: Dilip Kumar's Birthday: Did You Know He Wanted To Call Asha Parekh By THIS Screen-name?

Read: Dilip Kumar's Birthday Celebration Called Off In 2020 Amid Bereavements, Saira Banu Posts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.