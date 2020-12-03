Urmila Matondkar Sends 'positive Vibes, Compassion & Good Wishes' To Her Fans; Check Out

On December 3, 2020, Urmila Matondkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself. She greeted her fans ‘good morning’ and sent 'positive vibes', 'compassion' and 'good wishes'. In her recent pictures, Urmila's love for saree is quite evident as she proudly flaunts her traditional look. The actor looked gorgeous wearing a white saree with a pink border in her latest pic. Fans went gaga over the pictures and dropped lovely comments complimenting her beauty.

Urmila Matondkar in pink and white saree

In the picture, Urmila is seen wearing a white saree with a pink and golden coloured border. She kohled up her eye and applied pink lipstick. Urmila topped up her look with an elegant gold necklace and bangles, she wore a golden ring in her ears. Her hair was tied up in a bun. She posed looking away from the camera with her faded smile. Her caption read, “Always sending ‘#positivevibes’, ‘#love’, ‘#compassion’ n ‘#goodwishes’ to all of you. ‘#goodmorning’”.

Many of her fans were quick to like and flood the comments section with positivity. A user complimented her beauty and wrote, “beautiful ma’am” with heart eye face emoticons. Another user responded, “Morning adorable”. A fan sent a red heart for the ‘elegant lady’. Another one wrote, “Wow wow so beautiful” with several red hearts.

Urmila Matondkar: "Love sarees even if I don't wear them often"

This is not the first time Urmila has expressed her love for saree. She recently shared a picture of herself wearing a light blue coloured cotton saree with light golden jewellery. Her hair was tied up in a bun and she wore minimal make-up with a nude coloured lipstick. She also wore a bindi which complimented her traditional look. She captioned the picture, “Love sarees even if I don’t wear them often. Thank you @label_vidhitaraut for this pretty one and @tdsbypurvashiraut for jewellery to complete the look”. Actor Anup Soni called her ‘lovely’ in the comments.

In her another post, Urmila shared a gorgeous picture of herself celebrating Gudi Padwa. She wore a blue and white coloured checked saree with a shiny golden border. She wore light make-up and applied nude coloured glossy lipstick. She also wore long earrings and completed her look by wearing gajra in her hair. Her caption read, “Happy Gudi Padwa. Gudi is believed to ward off evil, invite prosperity and good luck into the house. My prayers for health n well being of all of you on this auspicious day. Needless to say Stay Home to Stay Safe all you lovely people”.

