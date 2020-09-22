Urmila Matondkar Sends Love, Positivity And Good Vibes To Fans Through Her New Post

Urmila Matondkar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a charming picture of herself and captioned it beautifully. Her fans began complimenting her the moment she posted her picture. In a couple of minutes, her fans swamped the comment section with all hearts and praises. Take a look.

Also Read Did You Know Jackie Shroff Hasn't Watched His Own Classic Cult Film 'Rangeela'?

A picture full of love, positivity and good vibes

Urmila Matondkar took to her Instagram handle and posted a ravishing picture of herself wearing a beautiful yellow dress along with classy sunglasses and a white hat. She looked stunning in her charming summer look. Urmila posted this photo on her Instagram and in the caption, she wrote to her fans as to how she is sending only love, positivity and good vibes through her picture. She also sent prayers for the people who are fighting corona and other health issues. Many of her fans praised her for how she looked in the picture while some others sent her love and positivity. Take a look at some of the comments.

Also Read AR Rahman Reveals 'Rangeela' Soundtrack Was An 'experiment'; Read More

Urmila Matondkar has a huge fan following for some of her past blockbusters. She keeps her fans entertained by sharing pictures from her memorable movies. She recently posted a picture from her famous movie Rangeela as it completed 25 years of its release. Take a look at her post -

She posted this picture a couple of weeks ago as the movie completed 25 years. She captioned it with a popular song from the movie, which was the title track Hoja Rangeela Re sung by Asha Bhosle. In the latter half of her caption, she urged her fans to come with her on an ongoing impeccable journey. She thanked everyone from the bottom of her heart for giving a chance to a girl from a middle-class household having big dreams and then asked fans to mention their favourite Rangeela moment or song in the comment section.

Here’s another one from Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram where she shared a memorable picture from her past on the occasion of Naseeruddin Shah’s birthday. She worked as a child artist alongside Naseeruddin Shah in Masoom. Urmila Matondkar essayed the role of his daughter in the movie.

Also Read Did You Know Urmila Matondkar's 'Rangeela' Was Supposed To Star Sridevi-Nagarjuna?

Also Read Aamir Khan’s Pune Touchdown Makes Fans Recall Ghajini's Sanjay Singhania, See Post

Image Source- Urmila Matondkar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.