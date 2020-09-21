Did You Know Jackie Shroff Hasn't Watched His Own Classic Cult Film 'Rangeela'?

The 1995 hit Rangeela clocked 25 years, earlier this month on September 8. Starring Jackie Shroff, Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar, this romantic-comedy flick has become one of the classic cult movies of Indian cinema. But do you know that the lead actor, Jackie Shroff hasn’t watched the entire movie himself?

Jackie Shroff hasn’t watched Rangeela

On the occasion of Rangeela completing 25 years, the cast of the movie held a special reunion panel discussion, with RJ Rohini for Radio Nasha, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Actors Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, director Ram Gopal Varma and music composer AR Rahman joined the discussion to reminisce about the movie. During the interaction, the director of the film made an interesting revelation that shook the entire panel.

Ram Gopal Varma said that he doesn’t think Jackie has seen the entire film. After his statement, Aamir was quick to admit that he believes that it could be true. Not only that but to test Jackie, Aamir also questioned him about the film. To which, Jackie gestured with folded hands and confessed that the director is right.

The actor further said that he has seen the film, only in parts on YouTube. According to the outlet, Jackie barely watches films. Later, even Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman, who made his Hindi debut with Rangeela, also admitted that even he hasn’t watched the entire movie. After the first premiere of Rangeela, the artist couldn’t manage time to watch the film.

About the movie Rangeela

Released in 1995, the romantic-comedy movie revolves around the love triangle of Munna, Raj and Mili. The plot unveils how young Mili, who dreams of becoming famous in Bollywood, falls in a love triangle with her childhood friend and a famous actor. The movie is reported to have inspired the 2004 release Win a Date With Tad Hamilton. As soon as the film hit the cinema houses, the movie emerged out as a major commercial hit, with an IMDb rate of 7.5 stars out of 10. Such was its success that the Hindi release was later dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and even in Malayalam.

(Promo Image Source: Jackie Shroff Instagram & Still from Rangeela)

