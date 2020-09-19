Did You Know Urmila Matondkar's 'Rangeela' Was Supposed To Star Sridevi-Nagarjuna?

The 1995 hit, Rangeela was one of the biggest blockbusters of Urmila Matondkar's life. However, in a recent interview, she revealed how she might not have been a part of it at all. It seems that the movie was first offered to another hit pair and Urmila was only a second choice. Here's what this is about.

Urmila Matondkar was not first choice for Rangeela

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urmila Matondkar revealed that Sridevi and Nagarjuna were the first choice of director Ram Gopal Varma for Rangeela. Another Tamil star (probably Rajinikanth) was approached for what was Jackie Shroff's role. However, the 'Tamil star' was the first one to back out followed by Sridevi and then somebody else. Hence, after a lot of reconfiguration and deliberation, Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff were finalised for as the Rangeela cast.

The Rangeela actor also went on to say that the movie is about pursuing one's dreams and passions. But in doing so, they must miss out on the small feelings of happiness that life has to offer. Urmila Matondkar asserted that even though this aspect is captured beautifully in the film and it captures the "beauty of everything".

Initially, Urmila Matondkar's Rangeela was supposed to be a Telugu movie starring Sridevi, Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth were approached for the guest role. However, when they refused the film, Ram Gopal Varma had to recreate the whole thing to make it fit for Bollywood. That is when, Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff were approached to form the Rangeela cast.

The plot of Rangeela revolves around a girl called Mili to dreams of becoming an actor. She finds her dreams coming true when a celebrated actor Raj Kamal falls in love with her and is willing to help her. However, her childhood friend, Munna also develops feelings for her but realises that Mili is way out of his league now and decides to leave her. But the two lovers unite on Mili's debut movie's opening night as they confess their feelings for each other.

On September 8, 2020, Urmila Matondkar's Rangeela completed 25 years since its release. The cult classic had received seven Filmfare awards that year. The winners were Jackie Shroff for Best Actor in Supporting Role, Ahmed Khan for Best Choreography, Manish Malhotra for Best Costume Designing, Ram Gopal Varma for Best Story, AR Rahman for Best Music, Mehboob for the RD Burman Award and Asha Bhosle received a Special Jury Award the song 'Tanha Tanha'.

