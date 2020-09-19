Aamir Khan’s Pune Touchdown Makes Fans Recall Ghajini's Sanjay Singhania, See Post

Aamir Khan has been MIA from the headlines for quite some time now as the actor seems to be leading a low-key life during the lockdown. However, recently he was snapped at the Pune airport by paparazzi and fans cannot help recall his Ghajini look. Here’s what this is about.

Aamir Khan's airport look reminds fan of Ghajini's Sanjay Singhania

Aamir Khan was recently spotted at Pune airport getting down from the aeroplane. He was clad in a dark blue t-shirt, matching joggers and black sneakers. He sported a pair of glasses and a black face mask and seemed to be carrying what looked like pillows.

The expression on Aamir Khan’s face screamed ‘no-nonsense’ much like his Ghajini avatar, CEO Sanjay Singhania. Even Aamir’s hair was cropped short in the same style as his Ghajini look. He was also accompanied by his assistant probably who was carrying his other belongings. Take a look at the photo of Aamir here:

Meanwhile, fans seem to have found a resemblance between Aamir Khan’s present look and his Sanjay Singhania character. One even pointed it out on Instagram. Check out the comment here:

In other news, Aamir Khan's 90s cult classic Rangeela completed 25 years on September 8, 2020. The movie was a blockbuster hit during its time and is popular among fans even today. The movie starred Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff besides him and was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urmila had revealed how the three Bollywood actors were not the first choice for the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen on the silver screen in Thugs of Hindostan which released in 2018. Besides Aamir, the movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Ronit Roy and Fatima Sana Sheikh in key roles while it was helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. However, the movie failed to create its magic at the box office while many claimed it was inspired by the famous Hollywood franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean.

Currently, Aamir Khan is busy with the productions of Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring the legendary Tom Hanks. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh. The movie is expected to release on December 25 next year.

