Urmila Matondkar Celebrates '21 Years Of Mast' With Retro Post, Fans Shower Love

Actor Urmila Matondkar recently took to Instagram to celebrate 21 years of her movie, Mast. She added a few shots of herself from the 1999 movie and wrote a small caption with the post to celebrate the occasion. Take a look at the post and read more about the movie.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor admits making goof-up while shooting 'Judaai' with Urmila Matondkar; watch

21 years of Mast

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar sends Love, Positivity and Good Vibes to fans through her new post

In the first picture, fans can spot Urmila Matondkar in her iconic red dress from the movie. Urmila was seen as Malika, a film actor, in the movie Mast. She is seen jumping in front of a white screen and is looking sideways. In the next picture, fans can see the actor in the same dress but in a different location and with a different pose. Urmila has her leg on a ball and is holding her head up high. The shot was also featured in the poster of the film. In the last picture, fans can spot the poster of the movie. Actor Aftab Shivdasani can also be spotted in the picture.

Also Read | Did you Know Urmila Matondkar's 'Rangeela' was supposed to star Sridevi-Nagarjuna?

Urmila Matondkar also added a small caption with her post. She mentioned that the post was uploaded on the occasion of '21 years of Mast' and thanked her fans for the love and support. She also wrote that she felt blessed.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon starts shooting for 'KGF 2', takes up COVID-19 test in Dalhousie; watch

Many fans liked and commented on the post. A few fans mentioned they loved Urmila as Malika in the film Mast. A few others added that they liked Urmila Matondkar and Aftab Shivdasani's pair in the movie. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Urmila Matondkar's Instagram

Actor Aftab Shivdasani also added a similar post on his Instagram handle. He uploaded another poster of the movie. Take a look:

Mast came out in 1999 and was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The plot revolved around a boy who is in love with an actor and leaves his family to come to see her. The film featured Aftab Shivdasani as Krishnakant Mathur "Kittu", Urmila Matondkar as Malika, Dalip Tahil as Mr. Mathur (Kittu's father), Smita Jaykar as Sharda Mathur (Kittu's mother), Govind Namdeo as Toluram (Mallika's uncle) and Antara Mali as Nisha. Mast was a critical success and also performed well at the box office.

Promo Pic Credit: Urmila Matondkar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.