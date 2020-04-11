Urvashi Rautela Blatantly Copies Sidharth Malhotra's Tweet On Mumbai Police, Makes Error

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela often makes blunders of copying tweets and social media captions. It all started with Deepika Padukone's tweet and just a few days back, she copy-pasted New York-based writer John Paul Brammer's review tweet on Oscar-winning film Parasite. This is not the first time when Urvashi has plagiarised a famous personality's tweet and used it as her own.

Urvashi Rautela copies Sidharth Malhotra's tweet

And now, startling fans and netizens, the actress copied Sidharth Malhotra's tweet on Mumbai Police. "This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai Police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety. You guys are the real heroes.”, both their tweets read. However, what's interesting is that even while blatantly plagiarising the actor's tweet, the actress has made a grammatical error. See below-

This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice & Maharastra police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#ThankYouMaharasthraPolice pic.twitter.com/FnXD9UGOZJ — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 9, 2020

This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes 😇#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#LoveYouMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice https://t.co/j1R9Rxv3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 9, 2020

Urvashi earlier copy-pasted PM Modi's tweet on Shabana Azmi's health

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti. She will be next seen alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi in the Hindi remake of Tamil super-hit "Thiruttu Payale-2". Urvashi Rautela has featured in several music videos and films and some of her best works include Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti and Sanam Re. Apart from her movies, Urvashi's voguish taste is fashion has always been the talk of the town. The stunning actor loves to experiment with her looks- from jewellery to ensembles, Urvashi's fashion choices are quite impressive.

