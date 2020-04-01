Urvashi Rautela Copy-pastes US Writer’s Review Of 'Parasite'; Faces Harsh Criticism

Yet again, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela took to her Twitter handle and copy-pasted New York-based writer John Paul Brammer's review tweet on Oscar-winning film Parasite. This is not the first time when Urvashi has plagiarised a famous personality's tweet and used it as her own.

Urvashi on Tuesday gave her views on 'Parasite' and wrote: “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.”

Urvashi Rautela's bikini picture has fans fawning over her fit physique, see pic

Reacting to the same, John wrote, “Why didn’t she at least correct the grammar” um my bad grammar?? is part of the vibe??? wow.”

Netizens didn't spare Rautela and wrote comments like, "You need to hire a new PR team. or go back to school to learn about plagiarism."

Another said: "@UrvashiRautela it's either you have not seen the movie and copied some one else's view, or you did not know what to write and copied some one else's view. Which one is true?"[sic]

Urvashi earlier copy-pasted PM Modi's tweet for Shabana Azmi's health.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti. She will be next seen alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi in the Hindi remake of Tamil super-hit "Thiruttu Payale-2".

Urvashi Rautela grooves to Deepika Padukone's hit song amid Coronavirus lockdown | WATCH

Parasite to be adapted into a graphic novel after historic Best Picture Oscar win

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.