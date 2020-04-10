Urvashi Rautela's Love For Pretty Earrings Is Evident In These Pictures

Urvashi Rautela is currently in the limelight for her collaboration with International artists like King Bach and Logan Paul for spreading more awareness about Coronavirus on an international scale. The Pagalpanti actor sure knows how to use her quarantine period in the most productive way.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela has featured in several music videos and films and some of her best works include Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti and Sanam Re. Apart from her movies, Urvashi's voguish taste is fashion has always been the talk of the town. The stunning actor loves to experiment with her looks- from jewellery to ensembles, Urvashi's fashion choices are quite impressive.

Talking about Urvashi Rautela's jewellery, one can certainly notice her fetish for earrings. Her earrings collection simply enviable from hoops to chandeliers, she has it all. In fact, her Instagram account is filled with her photos donning some fabulous earring designs. Take a look.

Urvashi Rautela's Enviable Earrings Collection

Urvashi looks stunning in these contemporary white 'Kundan' earrings

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela's uber-chic pink round earrings are ideal for a casual date

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

These diamond chandelier earrings of Urvashi are a real steal from her earrings collection

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

If you are someone who likes branded stuff, then these Coco Chanel earrings are perfect for you.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela dazzles as she sports this stunning pair of diamond drop earrings.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Fabric earrings are very much in fashion nowadays. They look really chic and pretty, so if you want to invest in a new pair, then these earrings inspired by Urvashi can be a great pick.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in an untitled film which is the remake of 2017's super hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. Helmed by director Susi Ganeshan, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar. Urvashi Rautela will be essaying the role of a girl next door in the untitled.

